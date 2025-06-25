Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,056 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.