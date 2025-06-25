Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,383 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

NYSE:IQV opened at $158.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average is $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

