Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,481 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 54,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $103.99.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on State Street and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.54.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

