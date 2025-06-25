Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 177,272 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177,272 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

