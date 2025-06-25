Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 235 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.70 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

