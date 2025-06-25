Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 30 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,059.66 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $724.75 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,239.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,272.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

