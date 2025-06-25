Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 407 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.87.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7%

STZ opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $265.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.32, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.