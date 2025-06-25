Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 411 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $222,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 34,326.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after acquiring an additional 695,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,319,000 after acquiring an additional 504,748 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,062,000 after acquiring an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.87, for a total transaction of $1,127,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,772 shares in the company, valued at $149,890,573.64. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,002 shares of company stock worth $7,013,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $285.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.49 and a twelve month high of $288.95. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.77.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

