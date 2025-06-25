Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 483 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.