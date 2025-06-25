Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 867 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

