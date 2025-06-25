Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $5.73 Million Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 42.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aercap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Aercap Stock Performance

Aercap stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

