Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

