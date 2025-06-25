Reviewing Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) & Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Domo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $6.02 million 0.94 -$3.98 million ($1.54) -1.31 Domo $317.04 million 1.65 -$81.93 million ($1.89) -6.88

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iveda Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iveda Solutions and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Domo 0 5 2 0 2.29

Domo has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.95%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -51.28% -104.94% -57.45% Domo -23.33% N/A -36.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Domo beats Iveda Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department. In addition, the company offers Iveda Smart UVC, an AI vent for irradiating UV light and Iveda drone to perform certain functions from an aerial view. Further, it offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices, as well as provides utility cabin, IoT sensors and devices and LAN switch products. The company serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.