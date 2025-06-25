Reviewing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brink’s and TriNet Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $5.01 billion 0.74 $162.90 million $3.70 23.95 TriNet Group $5.05 billion 0.72 $173.00 million $3.35 22.39

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brink’s. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brink’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brink’s has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brink’s and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 TriNet Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Brink’s presently has a consensus target price of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.74%. TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Brink’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Brink’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 3.29% 82.89% 4.69% TriNet Group 3.32% 237.87% 5.60%

Dividends

Brink’s pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TriNet Group pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Brink’s pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriNet Group pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brink’s has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and TriNet Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Brink’s beats TriNet Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co. engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries. The Europe segment relates to operations in European countries. The Rest of World segment focuses on the operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

