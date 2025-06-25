RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases 47 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $781.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $282.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

