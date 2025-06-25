Rita-Rose Gagné Sells 97,037 Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 97,037 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.97), for a total value of £283,348.04 ($385,717.45).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 296.20 ($4.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 219.20 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 271.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.08.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

