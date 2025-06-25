Rita-Rose Gagné Sells 97,037 Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 97,037 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.97), for a total value of £283,348.04 ($385,717.45).
Hammerson Price Performance
Hammerson stock opened at GBX 296.20 ($4.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 219.20 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 271.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.08.
