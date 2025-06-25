Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.57% from the company’s current price.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.41 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,887.50. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,250. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $580,446. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.