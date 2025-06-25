Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RHP. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $100.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,049.76. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

