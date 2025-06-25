Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $333.84 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.84.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Saia from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Saia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 target price on Saia in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Up 1.9%

SAIA opened at $275.18 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.77 and its 200 day moving average is $378.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $89,229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 75,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.