Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

NYSE:WELL opened at $154.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

