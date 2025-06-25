Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 142.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Septerna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Septerna Price Performance

Shares of SEPN opened at $10.71 on Monday. Septerna has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Septerna will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

