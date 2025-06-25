SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,674 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 158.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 161,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 74,032 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.5%

RHP opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 97.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

