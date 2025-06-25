SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,851 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $771.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $28.49.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $394.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.97 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.31%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 26,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $675,924.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,835 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,294.35. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 926,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,608.97. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,275 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

