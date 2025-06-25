SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 66,264 Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 408.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 217,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBSW

Sibanye Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.