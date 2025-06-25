SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 37,948 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $742.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 61,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

