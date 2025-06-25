SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,287 Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PACS Group by 1,212.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACS Group by 6,291.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 954,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PACS Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 878,358 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in PACS Group by 868.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 759,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 681,116 shares during the period.

PACS stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. PACS Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

