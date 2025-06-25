SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,331,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $23,354,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,035,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,058.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 310,243 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $386,264.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,659,025 shares in the company, valued at $30,227,435.50. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,627.80. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $726,570. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 55.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

