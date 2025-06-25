Sibanye Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 14,379 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 7,573 call options.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
