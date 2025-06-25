Sibanye Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 14,379 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 7,573 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 2.2%

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Gold

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

