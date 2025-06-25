Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

TSE:SKE opened at C$20.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.65. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.61 and a 52-week high of C$22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27.

In other Skeena Resources news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.36, for a total value of C$408,985.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 36,191 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total value of C$635,206.34. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,152. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

