Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

