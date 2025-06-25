Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOLV opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

SOLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

