SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,066,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

ULST opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

