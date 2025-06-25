State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 116.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 465 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 375.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 226.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 49.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.19.

First Solar Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.24. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

