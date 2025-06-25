Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

AVAV stock opened at $193.28 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 171.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

