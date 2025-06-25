Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EAT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE EAT opened at $179.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Brinker International by 227.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 1,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.