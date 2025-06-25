T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.80, for a total value of $15,490,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,359,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,806,080,319.20. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

