TD Cowen Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $128.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

