Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 29,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $494.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $484.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $380.63 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

