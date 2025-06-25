The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Price

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DCO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ducommun from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $82.70.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ducommun by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ducommun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ducommun by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

