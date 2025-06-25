The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $592.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $661.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $587.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after buying an additional 138,198 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

