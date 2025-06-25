The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,370.19. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at $246,349.20. The trade was a 61.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,793 shares of company stock worth $14,938,358. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

