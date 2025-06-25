Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Thor Industries Stock Up 0.9%

THO opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

