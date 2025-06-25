Traders Buy Large Volume of Cidara Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,912 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 354% compared to the average volume of 642 put options.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $587.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.45) by $3.79. Equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.