Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gevo Call Options (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,651 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 1,037 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Gevo Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $311.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.53. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 193.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. Research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 157,197 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $201,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,610,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,797.12. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 23,994 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $30,712.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,830.72. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,257 shares of company stock valued at $585,253. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gevo by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 3,497,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 61,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 234,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gevo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 123,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

