Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,709.00

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. Northcoast Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,532.47.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,474.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,416.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,351.99. Transdigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.99 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This trade represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total transaction of $7,366,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,010,072.40. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,476,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

