Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,828,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after buying an additional 5,457,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

TFC stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

