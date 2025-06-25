TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.68 and traded as high as $32.53. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 83,247 shares traded.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 1.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $612.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.64.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.14%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,634 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 76,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,156,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

