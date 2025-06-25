TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Brookline Capital Management

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HURA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TuHURA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuHURA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

TuHURA Biosciences Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of HURA opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. TuHURA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

