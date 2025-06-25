Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

TSN opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

