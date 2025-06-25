UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UGI alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 25.3% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

UGI Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. UGI Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.